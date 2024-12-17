Deion Sanders Says Bill Belichick's Switch To NCAA Easier Than Rebuilding NFL Team

Play video content Pacman Jones Show

Deion Sanders is loving everything about his friend Bill Belichick making the jump from the NFL to the college ranks ... and he personally thinks the legendary coach's talents will translate perfectly at UNC -- to the point where he'll have a lot fewer headaches than he would at the pro level.

The Colorado Buffaloes head coach joined the "Pacman Jones Show" to discuss his newest NCAA colleague ... and he isn't worried one bit about BB's ability to relate to the young athletes of today.

"Bill Belichick is Bill Belichick," he said. "The track record stands alone. No one in the NFL has accomplished what he's accomplished. Making that translate to college football, I feel like that's an easier role to come to college football and have success than it is to rekindle that fire he had in New England."

On top of the Xs and Os, Coach Prime pointed out the hiring also generates a TON of buzz ... which is something he's quite familiar with, as his presence in Boulder has certainly put his own program on the map.

"I love Coach Belichick, man," Sanders added. "I'm a fan and not only that, I like to be known as a friend of Coach Belichick. I love what he's doing, I'm happy about it."

There have been some questions surrounding how BB will resonate with recruits ... but it's clear Prime is fully confident in the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach .

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year is no stranger to taking on a new challenge -- he went to Jackson State in 2020 having never coached a college football game ... with his only experience coming at the high school level.