Jacquees & Deiondra Sanders Enjoying Son's Privacy, Gush Over Coach Prime Relationship

Jacquees is beaming with pride these days ... the R&B star and his fiancée Deiondra Sanders welcomed their first child in August -- and his outlook on life has completely changed!!!

For the better that is ... the R&B star was supporting the I Will Graduate Awards in Brooklyn last night and admits to TMZ Hip Hop he's got a good situation going with his newborn son.

Jacquees has been rippin' and runnin' promoting his life-inspired new album "Baby Making" for its Friday release, and he says Deiondra has been a team player tending to the tyke for most of the late-night coddling sessions ... but he plays his part too!!!

They haven't revealed the little guy's face on social media just yet ... Jacquees tells us they've been enjoying that little privacy pocket, but fans should brace to meet his little twin when the time is right.

Jacquees says the baby looks just like him!!!

His father-in-law-ish Deion Sanders has also been having a ball ... he gave Coach Prime his first grandchild!!!

Jacquees says their relationship is great -- they're able to burn the midnight oil while discussing life, but he credits his own father with giving him the ultimate jewels for his current scenario.