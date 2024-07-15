Deion Sanders Daughter Engaged ... To R&B Singer Jacquees

Deion Sanders is about to be a grandfather and a father-in-law ... 'cause his pregnant daughter just got engaged -- to R&B singer Jacquees!

The proposal went down over the weekend during Deiondra and the "B.E.D." singer's baby shower ... as the couple wait for Baby Que's arrival.

The lavish party was filled with family and friends ... and they all went crazy when Jacquees, 30, got down on one knee with a massive diamond ring.

Jacquees also wrote her a 4-page proposal letter ... which he shared on his Instagram after she said yes!

"I thank God for you honestly," Jacquees wrote.

"I always wanted to be the man of a woman's dreams the way that you see me. I know I can be. I know I am. Our baby boy is going to be so blessed babe!"

"I wanna seal the deal, will you marry me?"

Jacquees and Deiondra, the oldest child of NFL legend Deion Sanders, started dating in 2023 ... and revealed they were expecting a baby in March.

Deion -- heading into his 2nd season as Colorado Buffalo head coach -- was elated over his daughter's pregnancy, saying he's a happy "young" granddaddy.

"Love u baby," Sanders said, "and I’m glad u said u ain’t having a baby to keep a man. You’ve always had a M.A.N. in your life that u call DADDY & ain’t gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I’m UP."