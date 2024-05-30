Deion Sanders Surprises USWNT Ahead Of Paris Olympics
The United States Women's National Team got a Prime Time surprise as they prep for the 2024 Summer Olympics ... a personal visit from NFL legend Deion Sanders!
The meet-up happened on Wednesday at the University of Colorado ... as America's best soccer players prep for the Games in Paris.
Sanders -- entering his 2nd year as head football coach of the Buffaloes -- wanted to show the ladies some love while they were on campus ... so he showed up to surprise them and they were stoked!
Sanders walked in and made a beeline for USWNT coach Emma Hayes, before snappin' a pic together.
Team captain Lindsey Horan and the rest of the squad also took a group pic with Deion at Folsom Field.
Hayes -- who was named head coach in November -- is preparing the team for several friendlies against South Korea, Mexico and Costa Rica before the Games begin this summer.
Then it's time for the USWNT to head to Paris ... where they'll play Zambia on July 25, on a quest for their fifth Olympic gold medal.