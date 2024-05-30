Deion Sanders Surprises USWNT ... Ahead Of Paris Olympics

Play video content Instagram / USWNT

The United States Women's National Team got a Prime Time surprise as they prep for the 2024 Summer Olympics ... a personal visit from NFL legend Deion Sanders!

The meet-up happened on Wednesday at the University of Colorado ... as America's best soccer players prep for the Games in Paris.

Sanders -- entering his 2nd year as head football coach of the Buffaloes -- wanted to show the ladies some love while they were on campus ... so he showed up to surprise them and they were stoked!

Sanders walked in and made a beeline for USWNT coach Emma Hayes, before snappin' a pic together.

Team captain Lindsey Horan and the rest of the squad also took a group pic with Deion at Folsom Field.

Hayes -- who was named head coach in November -- is preparing the team for several friendlies against South Korea, Mexico and Costa Rica before the Games begin this summer.