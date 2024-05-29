Gabby Douglas Suffers Injury, Ends Paris Olympics Comeback

The comeback for three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas has come to an end for now -- the star gymnast suffered an injury that has forced her to back out of the U.S. championships -- making her ineligible for the 2024 Games in Paris.

The 28-year-old hurt her ankle during training for this weekend's event in Fort Worth, Texas ... and the ailment was severe enough to keep her sidelined.

The injury will cost her a spot on the five-person team for the Olympics this summer ... which would have been her first since the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Douglas would have been the oldest woman from the U.S. to compete in the Olympics gymnastics since the 1950s had she made the team.

"I hope I can inspire both my peers and the next generation of gymnasts that age is just a number and you can accomplish anything you work hard for," Douglas told ESPN.

But it's not curtains for her career just yet, as Douglas -- the first African American to become an Olympic individual all-around champ -- said she's ready to start her recovery and will train for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles as a 32-year-old.

"It would be such an honor to represent the U.S. at a home Olympics."