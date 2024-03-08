Deion Sanders' Daughter Pregnant With R&B Singer Jacquees' Baby

Deion Sanders is on his way to being a grandpa ... his eldest daughter, Deiondra, just revealed she's pregnant with R&B singer Jacquees' baby!

The 31-year-old called the pregnancy "a miracle" when she announced the news on Friday morning ... explaining that doctors had told her for years it would be difficult to have a baby due to a myriad of health issues she's undergone throughout her life.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I never thought I'd be here but here we are," Deiondra wrote on her Instagram page. "I'm having this baby to give hope to all the other women that may be in my situation. No matter what Doctor’s say, GOD HAS THE FINAL SAY!"

"The miracle growing in me is not just a coincidence but a divine blessing."

Jacquees, too, was thrilled to announce their bundle of joy had been conceived ... writing on his IG page that all of this is "My definition of real LOVE."

Coach Prime weighed in as well ... saying he's excited to be a granddad, even if he believes he's still a bit too young for the title.

"I Love u baby," the Colorado Buffaloes head coach said, "and I'm glad u said u ain't having a baby to keep a man."

"You've always had a MAN in your life that u call DADDY & ain't gon ever ever let u DOWN especially when I'm UP."

Deiondra is Deion's oldest child who he had with his first wife, Carolyn Chambers. The NFL legend has four other kids, two of whom he currently coaches in Boulder.