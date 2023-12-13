Deion Sanders Goes Crazy After Travis Hunter Catches Big Fish At 'Lake Prime'

Play video content

Travis Hunter ... wide receiver, cornerback, and angler!

The Colorado Buffalos' season is over, but that doesn't mean the star player and coach aren't spending time together ... Trav was hanging With Deion Sanders at Coach Prime's lakehouse, and he even caught a big fish!

The CU head football coach shared video on social media, showing Hunter in his backyard, holding a large fish, pulled right out of "Lake Prime."

"Oh my God!" Sanders yelled, "Oh my God! Oh my goodness! Oh, Lord Jesus!"

Play video content

Hunter's catch allegedly weighed over 10 pounds, relatively large for a lake fish ... and the 20-year-old was stoked!

It wasn't the only fish Trav caught ... he also reeled in a five-pounder earlier in the day, proclaiming himself the "Fishing God."

Sanders -- who was hired at CU in December 2022, and has changed the perception of the program -- takes bonding with his players very seriously, telling CBS Sports it goes beyond football.

Deion and Travis together is also a welcome sight for Buffs fans ... after the squad finished with a 4-8 record following a fast start to the season.

Despite being one of the more polarizing teams in college football, Sanders had a huge positive effect on the Boulder, CO community.

"Our goal is to win on the field, off the field, in the community, and in the classrooms!" Sanders said.