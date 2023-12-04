Deion Sanders, Tracey Edmonds Call Off Engagement, Will Remain Friends

Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds have called off their engagement ... the couple made the shocking announcement on Sunday, saying although they won't be tying the knot, they'll continue to be friends.

"We have mutually decided that it is best for us to move forward in life AS FRIENDS," Sanders and Edmonds said on Instagram, "and have made this decision with love in our hearts, respect for each other, and appreciation for the time we've shared together."

"Please keep us in your prayers as we go through this transition. Thank you for being there for us ALL THESE YEARS! We love you and appreciate you SO MUCH! 🙏🏽❤️"

The Colorado Buffaloes coach and T.V. personality/producer met at a movie premiere in 2012 ... and after linking up for a meeting shortly after, the two became an item.

After years of dating in a long-distance relationship, Sanders proposed to Edmonds on Valentine's Day in 2019.

"To all the couples out there... stay REAL with each other, LISTEN to each other, and MOST of all.. keep LOVE and GOD in your heart," Edmonds said on IG when Sanders proposed. "When you do, you can make it through ANY storm! Spread LOVE and JOY on this day! ❤️."