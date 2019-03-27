Deion Sanders Rock Bottom ... 'Laying With 2 and 3 Women at a Time'

Deion Sanders Says Rock Bottom Was Banging Women, Living Large

"Rock bottom for me was laying between two and three women at a time" -- Deion Sanders.

Turns out living in mansions, buying sick cars and banging dozens of women -- sometimes 2 or 3 at a time -- ain't all it's cracked up to be ... so says Deion himself.

But, Deion says he actually lived through it ... and it was miserable.

"Rock bottom for me was just being in the midst of a game when everybody's screaming when they don't know your middle name," the NFL legend said on Paula Faris' 'Journeys of Faith' podcast.

"Rock bottom for me was having hundreds of suits and not covering the pain. Rock bottom for me was having hundreds of pairs of shoes but couldn't take a step in the right direction."

"Rock bottom for me was having 10 cars and wasn't going nowhere. Rock bottom for me was having a 14,000-square-foot house but never feeling at home."

"Rock bottom for me was laying between two and three women at a time, but you get up unsatisfied. Rock bottom for me … yes, I was bleeding."

"Laying right beside the person who said they love you, but she didn't even know you was in pain. That was rock bottom for me."

Sanders said he tried to talk to friends about his situation but no one understood.

"I was crying out to people. But, they couldn't hear you because they saw Prime. They saw my character. The character I created, not the character of a man. They saw the character I created -- that was Prime."

Sanders has addressed his issues before -- describing in his autobiography, "Power, Money & Sex: How Success Almost Ruined My Life," how the stress drove him to attempt suicide in 1997.

Deion says he drove his car off of a highway and over a cliff, falling 40 feet. Miraculously, he survived.

"I opened my eyes and I was still alive," Sanders says.

Sanders says it was that moment he decided to change his life and redevote himself to Jesus.

Now, Deion says he's put the lavish living behind him and is focused on his upcoming marriage to Tracey Edmonds.