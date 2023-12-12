Deion Sanders Inspires New Course At University of Colorado

Deion Sanders has completely revamped the Colorado football program, and now he's leaving a mark on the classrooms, too ... 'cause Coach Prime has inspired a full-blown college course in Boulder!!

The in-person lecture course is called "Prime Time: Public Performance and Leadership" ... and is being offered for those majoring in College of Media, Communication and Information.

The description for the course goes as follows -- "Intercollegiate athletics and the college athlete experience are undergoing fundamental transformations as athletes gain control of their name, image and likeness and begin monetizing their personal brands for the first time."

"This course considers collegiate and professional athletes as a special kind of public figure, whose public personas can create opportunities to earn income from sponsors and commercial interests, but also as influential advocates for social justice and cultural influence."

Deion has always been a prime (ha) example of how athletes can market themselves to the best of their abilities ... proving that as a star cornerback at Florida State before becoming one of the best defensive players in NFL history.

He's taken that same mentality to college football as a head coach by putting Jackson State on the map ... when he led the Tigers to a 27-6 record in three seasons.

Sanders continues to do the same thing at CU and generated an economic impact of $113.2 million for the city just from home football games. The Buffaloes became the biggest story in the sport following a 3-0 start ... with major celebrities flooding the sidelines throughout the season.

So, it's safe to say people can learn a thing or two about running the show by observing Sanders' legacy ... even though he won't be teaching the course.