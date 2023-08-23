Jacquees Says Ella Mai Still Has Him Blocked Over 'Trip' Beef

Play video content Baller Alert

Jacquees says Ella Mai still hasn't forgiven him for covering her 2018 R&B smash "Trip" ... with all the evidence on his social media -- he's been blocked!!!

The notorious song remixer shared his truth with "The Baller Alert Show" podcast Wednesday ... revealing Ella spoke to him for the first time in years at this year's Roc Nation Brunch, yet still doesn't want any parts of him on IG and Twitter.

Jacquees infamously earned a cease-and-desist from Ella's label when he released his unsanctioned "Trip" remix to enormous popularity ... with many fans claiming it was better than the original version.

Jacquees recalls Ella being a bright-eyed young fan back then ... remembering her even camping out backstage while he was on tour with Chris Brown just to meet him.

He blamed her negative reaction on her newness to the industry at the time ... but also owned up that his self-appointed "King of R&B" title may have caused some backlash on himself all the same!!!