Deion Sanders Dealing With Health Issue ... Missing Colorado Camps

Deion Sanders is dealing with a health issue ... and it's reportedly so problematic, he's missing Univ. of Colorado summer camps this month to recover at his Texas home.

According to USA Today, Sanders' oldest son, Deion Jr., revealed during a YouTube livestream on Sunday the Buffs head coach currently has no timetable for a return to Boulder while he gets a handle on the ailment.

Fortunately, Deion Jr. said his 57-year-old father is "feeling well."

"He'll tell y'all soon enough what he going through, what he went through," Sanders' son said ... adding, "When we get back in Boulder, I don't know."

"I'm waiting until my dad leaves. When he leaves, then I'll go. Until then, I'm gonna sit here with him."

In May, Sanders referenced on a podcast with former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel that he was battling something ... explaining, "What I'm dealing with right now is at a whole 'nother level." He did not expound, however.

On June 8, he was slated to speak at the Sickle Cell Disease Research and Educational Symposium in Florida -- though the org. said he had to back out "due to an unavoidable last-minute scheduling change."

The Buffs began their annual camps for H.S. players last week. Sanders attended the ones the school put on in 2023 and 2024.

Coach Prime, of course, is no stranger to health issues ... he had two toes amputated back in 2022. In 2023, he missed Pac-12 Media Day to undergo a further procedure on the affected foot.