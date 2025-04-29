Deion Sanders Praises God After Shedeur Sanders Draft Fiasco

Play video content TMZSports.com

Deion Sanders isn't letting his son's NFL draft waiting game ruin his spirits ... telling TMZ Sports the Man Upstairs is just as great as he was before Shedeur fell to the fifth round.

We caught up with the Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Hall of Famer at LAX fresh off Shedeur joining the Cleveland Browns with the No. 144 pick ... and despite all the chatter surrounding how it played out, he hammered home a message of faith.

Deion was in good spirits about it all ... saying, "You know how good God is" when asked if he was pleased with how things turned out.

The former Colorado signal caller surprisingly fell out of the top 32 picks -- as well as the two rounds after -- and while the 23-year-old patiently awaited his NFL moment, he was on the receiving end of a prank phone call during Day 2 of the draft.

It was later revealed the bogus call was orchestrated by the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator's son ... so does Coach Prime and the Sanders fam forgive the kid who pulled it off??

"God is so good, man," he replied.

Hard to tell if the two-time Super Bowl champion will ever forgive Jeff Ulbrich's kid -- perhaps it's a W.W.J.D? moment -- regardless, Jax called the ordeal a "tremendous mistake" and said he conveyed that much in an apology to Shedeur in a call on Sunday.