Donald Trump Blasts 'STUPID' NFL Owners For Passing On QB Shedeur Sanders

Donald Trump's usually the one getting mimicked, but the 47th prez was one doing the mimicking on Friday ... pulling off his best Mel Kiper Jr. impression, blasting NFL execs for failing to draft Deion Sanders' son!

Trump took to Truth Social to let his frustrations fly before the second round of the NFL Draft officially kicked off ... after 23-year-old Shedeur Sanders was NOT selected Thursday night.

"What is wrong with NFL owner, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He's also a very good coach, streetwise and smart!" Trump wrote.

"Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness. He should be 'picked' IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

Of course, Shedeur, in a variety of mock drafts, was projected to go as high as the third overall pick, which belonged to the New York Giants.

The G-Men ultimately decided to forgo the Colorado State star, and instead pick pass-rushing stud Abdul Carter from Penn St.

Round two kicks off in just about an hour ... where Sanders is expected to go somewhere in this next round.