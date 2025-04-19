CU Legend Chad Brown Slams Decision To Retire Hunter, Sanders' Numbers, 'A Bit Odd'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Colorado legend Chad Brown's clearly not a fan of his alma mater making the quick decision to retire Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter's jersey numbers ... telling TMZ Sports he finds the choice "odd."

The school revealed earlier this month they're putting away the Nos. 2 and 12 forever in honor of the recent Buffaloes' efforts on the gridiron ... but Brown told us Friday he does not love the move.

The former Buffs linebacker -- who left the school in 1993 -- said both guys are certainly deserving of the honor ... but so are a bunch of others who've been waiting far longer.

"If we were a program which handed these things out all the time," he said, "I think myself and a lot of other former alumni would look at this through a very, very different lens."

"But considering how incredibly conservative we have been, and now to do it to two guys, who are both on campus still -- their graduating class hasn't even left campus yet -- it feels a bit odd."

Brown is not alone in the sentiment ... he said he's spoken to over a dozen former Buffaloes, and "most feel the same way that I do."

In fact, the backlash grew so loud ... Deion Sanders on Thursday actually addressed it -- and ripped it apart.

Brown nonetheless told us he would have much rather seen his old teammate, Deon Figures, score the honor ahead of Coach Prime's son.

"For another No. 2 to get in before him," Brown said, "I'm not saying that Shedeur is not deserving or worthy of that kind of conversation -- but if I'm going to honor a No. 2, it'd be Deon Figures first."