Shedeur Sanders Hits Dallas Mavericks Game, Fuels Deion-To-Cowboys Speculation

Shedeur Sanders added a bit more fuel to all of the Deion-to-the-Dallas-Cowboys speculation on Tuesday night ... as he made a somewhat peculiar appearance at the Mavericks game in Big D.

The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback scooped up courtside seats for Dallas' tilt with the Nuggets at American Airlines Center ... and even though he's a native of Texas, the timing of his decision to hit the town sure got Cowboys fans buzzing.

Jerry Jones' team, of course, is looking for a new head coach after parting ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday -- and a whole lot of internet detectives wondered out loud if Shedeur's emergence in Dallas this week means his dad could very well be Jerry's next man up.

In fact, Deion was actually brought up to Shedeur during the game ... as color commentator Greg Anthony jokingly handed off his suit blazer to the 22-year-old signal-caller to give to Deion, who had said on X just minutes earlier that he wanted the jacket.

Coach Prime wanted Greg Anthony’s blazer and he got it to Shedeur to deliver 😂 https://t.co/YjS5icS2ll pic.twitter.com/lmkYOkcah5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 15, 2025 @BleacherReport

Shedeur ended up staying for the entirety of the tilt -- which the Mavs lost, 118-99 -- and he hobnobbed with a bunch of players after the final buzzer ... including Kyrie Irving.

It would take a whole lot for Dallas to actually pair Deion with his son at AT&T Stadium in 2025 -- they'd first have to hire Prime, and then trade up from No. 12 in the spring's NFL Draft to get the Buffs superstar.