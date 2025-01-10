Brett Favre Says Mike McCarthy Would Be A 'Perfect Fit' For Chicago Bears

Play video content TMZSports.com

If the Cowboys no longer want Mike McCarthy, Brett Favre tells TMZ Sports the Bears should ... saying he believes Chicago and the head coach would be a "perfect fit."

McCarthy's contract in Dallas expires next week -- but according to reports, Jerry Jones and the 61-year-old sideline manager are in talks about a potential extension.

But, if the negotiations fall through ... Favre says a marriage with Caleb Williams in the Windy City makes a lot of sense.

"Mike has done a great job of developing young quarterbacks," said Favre, who actually played for McCarthy for a couple years in Green Bay. "So, if you're looking at it from that perspective, yeah, he's a perfect fit."

The Bears, of course, seem to have interest in the pairing -- they actually put in a request to the Cowboys to interview him this week for their coaching vacancy ... although Jones has since denied their ask.

If McCarthy and Jones can't strike a deal by Jan. 14, however, Mike would be able to do the interview regardless ... and Favre reiterated that, from his perspective, the two are "a good fit."

As for if the Cowboys should even want the play-caller back -- particularly considering Dallas was just 7-10 in 2025 -- Favre told us it's a "tough" call.

"That's a question that is probably best posed to Jerry Jones," he said.