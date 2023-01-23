Cowboys' Mike McCarthy Apologizes To Cameraman Over Postgame Incident

Mike McCarthy issued an apology on Sunday night -- but it wasn't for his team's poor play ... rather, the Dallas Cowboys head coach had to say sorry to a cameraman after he pushed the guy's lens away following his team's loss to the Niners.

The incident happened just seconds after the Dallas vs. S.F. playoff game had ended ... when photojournalist, Noah Bullard, was attempting to get a shot of the 59-year-old leaving the field.

In Bullard's video, you can see McCarthy clearly didn't want to be filmed ... and put his hand on the camera to get it away from him. A photo of the incident seemed to show McCarthy used some force when touching the lens, too.

Thank you to everyone that has reached out regarding the Mike McCarthy incident. I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens. I did meet with coach McCarthy privately in his office and he did apologize.

But Bullard insisted on social media on Monday that it wasn't that bad ... writing in a tweet, "I can see how the photo appeared like he pushed me but it was more of a hand to the lens."

Bullard said he and McCarthy ended up talking things over following the incident ... and said the Cowboys' head man ultimately told him he was sorry during their chat.