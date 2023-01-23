Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Trolls Cowboys' Brett Maher Over Kicking Woes

Brett Maher can't catch a break ... even the governor of Texas jumped in to pile on the Dallas Cowboys kicker after he missed yet another PAT on Sunday night.

Greg Abbott's trolling came just minutes after Maher had his second quarter point after attempt blocked in Dallas' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 23, 2023 @GregAbbott_TX

"I swear," Abbott tweeted. "I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker."

Of course, Abbott is paralyzed from the waist down ... after he sustained significant injuries when an oak tree fell on him during a morning jog in 1984.

The missed PAT was Maher's fifth in his last two games -- remember, the 33-year-old whiffed on four extra point attempts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Cowboys' Wild Card Round win.

To his credit, Maher did come back to make two field goals in the game ... hitting a 25-yarder in the third quarter and a 43-yarder in the fourth. Abbott didn't care to comment on those.

The kicks, though, ultimately weren't enough to get Dallas a win ... they dropped the game, 19-12.