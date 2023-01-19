CeeDee Lamb Comforted Brett Maher After Missed PATs, Hot Mic Shows

CeeDee Lamb is an All-Pro receiver, but he might be an even better teammate ... 'cause the Dallas Cowboys star gave kicker Brett Maher some solid words of encouragement after missing multiple PATs during Monday's playoff game against the Buccaneers.

The Cowboys just released footage of players mic'd up for the Wild Card matchup ... showing the rollercoaster of emotions the team went through amid the 31-14 blowout.

One clip shows Lamb quickly consoling Maher after missing a second-straight point attempt ... making sure the special teams star wasn't beating himself up too much for the blunders.

"We're behind you, bro, you're good," Lamb said as Maher made his way back to the bench. "You're good, bro."

Maher was clearly happy to hear the kind words ... saying, "Appreciate you."

Lamb followed up with even more nice things to say ... adding, "S***, you've done bailed us out hella times. We're with you, bro. I promise you, we're with you."

Maher -- who was still visibly trying to wrap his head around the failed attempts -- replied, "Appreciate you, buddy."

Despite the solid gesture, Maher went on to miss a total of four extra points -- an NFL record -- but eventually was able to get one through the uprights.