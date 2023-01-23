Micah Parsons Slams Deebo Samuel Over Cowboys Diss, 'What Did You Do Today'

... 'What Did You Do Today'

Micah Parsons and Deebo Samuel kept battling long after San Francisco booted Dallas from the playoffs on Sunday ... with the Cowboys superstar ripping the Niners receiver for dissing him on social media.

Deebo was quick to gloat about the 19-12 win on his Instagram page after advancing to the NFC Championship Game ... mocking Parsons for saying "This is who I wanted" prior to the matchup.

Deebo's post included a text graphic of Parsons' quote alongside the caption, "Don't Poke The Bear" ... which didn't sit well with the All-Pro defensive star.

"Lol what did you do today fam lol?!" Parsons said in the comment section.

FYI -- Samuel finished the game with four catches for 45 yards ... adding four rushing attempts for 11 more yards on the ground.

Parsons clearly thinks Deebo had no business bragging about the win with those kind of numbers ... telling the wideout to keep him out of his victory celebration.

"But congrats on the win!" Parsons added. "But don’t put me in this weak ass slide."

Fans were quick to grab their popcorn and enter the drama with their own comments ... with a ton of Niner fans showing love for #19.