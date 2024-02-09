Michael Irvin Fired Up For Cowboys' Mike Zimmer Hire

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Irvin is stoked his Cowboys are planning to bring back Mike Zimmer to their coaching staff ... telling TMZ Sports he thinks the move could finally get his former squad over the hump.

Mike McCarthy reportedly made the decision to hire Zimmer as his new defensive coordinator on Thursday after Dan Quinn bolted for Washington earlier this month ... and when we got Irvin at the "A Night Out With Legends" bash in Las Vegas on Thursday night, he was clearly pumped for the addition.

The playmaker said he believes the Cowboys were a little too boom or bust under DQ -- but that should change with Zimmer running the show in 2024.

"Mike Zimmer will bring a more calm approach," Irvin said outside the Tommy Gucciardo party, which was presented by Ticketbash.com, "and he'll make every team walk the ball down the field."

Irvin said that should be a game-changer for the Cowboys -- as they already have one of the best units in the league on the other side of the ball.

"If you've got an explosive offense," Irvin said, "and the other team has to walk the ball down the field, it gives you a better chance at winning."

Irvin, of course, knows firsthand what Zimmer can bring to a team ... the coach was actually with Dallas during Irvin's playing days in the 90s.

However, Michael obviously doesn't think the hire will lengthen McCarthy's leash one bit in Big D ... telling us the head coach's seat isn't getting any colder no matter what happens this offseason.

"I ain't feeling sorry for Mike McCarthy or any other man with pressure," Irvin said.