Drew Pearson Glad Cowboys Passed On Bill Belichick, 'Not The Solution'

Drew Pearson says he's glad Jerry Jones didn't pass on Mike McCarthy to pursue Bill Belichick ... telling TMZ Sports the ex-Patriots head coach "is not the man for the Dallas Cowboys."

The Hall of Famer -- who won a Super Bowl for America's Team -- explained this week that he thinks Belichick would have been nothing more than "a Band-aid" on the Cowboys' woes.

Instead, he said he's happy Jones chose to keep things stable ... and roll with McCarthy for a fifth year -- this despite his 1-4 playoff record.

"This is not at the point where we need to blow things up," he said.

Pearson, however, does believe changes need to come in Big D ... particularly after the Cowboys were destroyed, 48-32, by the Packers in the opening round of the postseason last weekend.

For starters, Pearson tells us he's hoping his ex-team will go after Cardinals' running back James Conner in free agency.

"That's a bad man," he said. "If we had a dude like that in our backfield ..."

As for the team's quarterback, Dak Prescott ... the 73-year-old ex-receiver says he sees no reason to change things there either.

"I see Dak as a winner," Pearson said. "There's no question. He is not the problem."

