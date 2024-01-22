Drew Pearson Glad Cowboys Passed On Bill Belichick, 'Not The Solution'
1/22/2024 12:30 AM PT
Drew Pearson says he's glad Jerry Jones didn't pass on Mike McCarthy to pursue Bill Belichick ... telling TMZ Sports the ex-Patriots head coach "is not the man for the Dallas Cowboys."
The Hall of Famer -- who won a Super Bowl for America's Team -- explained this week that he thinks Belichick would have been nothing more than "a Band-aid" on the Cowboys' woes.
Instead, he said he's happy Jones chose to keep things stable ... and roll with McCarthy for a fifth year -- this despite his 1-4 playoff record.
"This is not at the point where we need to blow things up," he said.
Pearson, however, does believe changes need to come in Big D ... particularly after the Cowboys were destroyed, 48-32, by the Packers in the opening round of the postseason last weekend.
For starters, Pearson tells us he's hoping his ex-team will go after Cardinals' running back James Conner in free agency.
"That's a bad man," he said. "If we had a dude like that in our backfield ..."
As for the team's quarterback, Dak Prescott ... the 73-year-old ex-receiver says he sees no reason to change things there either.
"I see Dak as a winner," Pearson said. "There's no question. He is not the problem."
Cowboys fans can only hope Pearson's right ... only around eight more months 'til they'll know for sure, though.