Brett Favre Thinks Deion Sanders Could Be Cowboys' Next Head Coach

It wouldn't surprise Brett Favre if Deion Sanders is the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys ... the Hall of Famer tells TMZ Sports he thinks the move is certainly possible.

America's Team, of course, is currently managed by Mike McCarthy ... but with the squad floundering at 4-7 and his contract slated to end following the season, there's been a whole lot of speculation Jerry Jones could be looking for a new sideline guy in 2025.

And, with Sanders' ties to Dallas and his impressive résumés at both Colorado and Jackson State -- Favre says he could see a situation where Jones taps Prime Time to be that man.

"If he does go in the direction of firing Mike McCarthy," Favre said, "which I have no idea which way he's leaning -- Deion may have a shot to step in there."

If it does go down ... Favre -- who played with Sanders in Atlanta and actually advocated for him to be the coach of his Southern Miss alma mater back in the day -- said he's pretty sure Jerry wouldn't regret it ... telling us, "I think he's definitely worthy of a shot."

"I think the world of him," Favre added. "I know him personally. So, I know what kind of character he has."

For Sanders' part, he hasn't expressed much interest in the role. In fact, he told reporters this month he's got his "kickstand down" in Boulder. But, Jerry and his money have been known to be persuasive.