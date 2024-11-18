Big Piece of AT&T Stadium Roof Falls Ahead of Texans-Cowboys MNF Game

AT&T Stadium is undergoing some changes after all -- but its got nothing to do with a tarp blocking the sun -- 'cause a massive piece of roof fell ahead of the Texans-Cowboys Monday Night Football game.

It happened on Monday afternoon as the retractable domed roof was opening a couple of hours before kickoff in Arlington, TX ... so fans could enjoy the night sky for the first time in two years.

A large piece of what appears to be sheet metal fell from the top of AT&T Stadium’s roof.



Thankfully, it didn’t hit anyone. #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/Cxw8uqbRHV — Sam Gannon (@SamGannon87) November 18, 2024 @SamGannon87

Unfortunately, while the roof was opening, a humongous piece from the roof fell ... which was then documented by several reporters who shared photos and video of the big hunk of sheet metal as it lay on the sidelines.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Coincidentally, the accident comes after Jerry Jones shot down any hope the team would install a curtain to block the sun, which sometimes wreaks havoc on the pass catchers, much to the chagrin of star WR, CeeDee Lamb.

Of course, it was just a week ago when Lamb dropped a surefire touchdown because he couldn't see the football ... during the team's blowout loss to the Eagles.

Jones was adamant he wasn't making any changes, instead sarcastically suggesting they "tear the damn stadium down and build another one."