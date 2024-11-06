Viral Singing Colts Fan Gifted Tickets To Super Bowl

The Indianapolis Colts aren't having a stellar season by any stretch of the imagination ... but the man responsible for one of the team's few bright spots just got hooked up with an incredibly special early holiday gift -- tickets to the Super Bowl!!

Seth "Da Flow" Irskens turned into a viral sensation this year ... making hit songs dedicated to his beloved football squad.

Seth -- who was rocking an Anthony Richardson jersey -- was brought into the team facility recently to partake in what he was told would be an interview and a photoshoot.

But after posing for a few shots, he was surprised by Michael Pittman and Josh Downs ... who came in singing his signature lyrics -- "This is our Colts, this is our team, we bleed blue" -- before presenting him with the tickets to the Big Game in New Orleans.

As you would expect ... Seth was shocked by the whole moment -- saying it was a "blessing."

"This has been a pretty wild, fun ride," he said. "All the cool stuff I'm taking in already."

The league started honoring fans with trips to the Super Bowl back in 2012 ... allowing folks to nominate themselves or others to be considered for the award.