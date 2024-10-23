Super Bowl Champ Derrick Ward Gets Mental Health Diversion Program ... In Robbery Case

Former Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward will not spend time in prison over allegations he robbed L.A.-area businesses ... TMZ Sports has learned he's been placed on mental health diversion instead.

Court records show a judge ordered Ward to enroll in the program at a hearing back on Oct. 10.

Ward, according to court documents, will now have to comply with any mental health treatment recommendations from "Find Your Balance Center" and "Brain Health USA Center" for a period of two years.

In addition, the ex-New York Giants tailback also must not own or use any deadly weapons ... and generally just keep his nose clean during that 24-month timeframe.

Ward had been facing significant time behind bars after prosecutors hit him with five felony robbery charges following claims he used force and fear to rob establishments -- including gas stations -- in and around Los Angeles in 2023.

Ward -- who helped the Giants beat Tom Brady's undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII -- initially pleaded not guilty to the charges in January.