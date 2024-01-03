Ex-NFL RB Derrick Ward Pleads Not Guilty To Robbery Charges

Former New York Giants running back Derrick Ward is fighting back in his robbery case ... pleading not guilty to the charges that prosecutors hit him with last month.

The one-time Super Bowl champion appeared in a Los Angeles-area courtroom on Wednesday to issue the pleas, according to the New York Post.

Ward wore a light-colored sweater and black pants for the proceedings ... and appeared stoic.

Former Giants Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward seen for first time since arrest for string of alleged robberies https://t.co/gjhGzkNc9V pic.twitter.com/OofUtx2iov — New York Post (@nypost) January 3, 2024 @nypost

Court records show the 43-year-old is now facing seven counts of second-degree robbery in the case ... after authorities say he stole from several businesses in L.A., including gas stations.

Officials claim Ward did not use a firearm to commit the crimes -- but coerced employees to hand over goods using force and fear.

Ward was arrested back on Dec. 18 following the allegations. Records show he ultimately posted $100,000 bond this month. He's now due back for another hearing in the case in early February.