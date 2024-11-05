Eli Manning Attempts Viral Headstand Celebration on 'Monday Night Football'

The viral headstand celebration has taken the NFL by storm ... and New York Giants legend Eli Manning was the latest to get in on the fun -- hitting the move after the Chiefs secured a game-winning touchdown on "Monday Night Football."

The crazy celly first made waves during a college football game in Texas ... when a wide receiver on the Incarnate Cardinals propped up on his head after hauling in a deep touchdown pass.

ABSOLUTELY DYING AT THIS TD CELEBRATION BY INCARNATE WORD pic.twitter.com/mnXTTSCbIR — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 2, 2024 @SickosCommittee

Fast forward to NFL Sunday ... and the likes of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London did their own versions of the celebration after they found the end zone in their respective games.

Manning clearly found inspiration in the hilarious gesture ... 'cause after Kareem Hunt scored in overtime to keep the Chiefs undefeated -- the two-time Super Bowl champion took a crack at it himself on the "Manningcast!!"

Manning didn't go all the way -- he kept his paws on the ground to maintain his balance -- but still, we're giving him an A for effort.

While his brother Peyton was encouraging him, Jason Sudeikis -- who joined the brothers as a guest to support his Chiefs -- was nervous for Eli's neck.

Luckily ... Manning survived the attempt unscathed.