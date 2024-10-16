Eli Manning Makes Chopped Cheese At Viral 'Ocky Way' Deli In NYC
Eli Manning 'Lemme Get A Chopped Cheese' ... The Ocky Way!!!
File this under collabs you never knew you needed -- New York Giants legend Eli Manning swung by the legendary Ocky Way Deli in NYC ... and of course, he went with the hometown's favorite chopped cheese!
The two-time Super Bowl champion joins a long list of celebrities who have visited the famous spot -- including the likes of Kai Cenat, Quavo and NLE Choppa, to name a few.
Manning seemed comfortable when he hopped behind the grill ... but of course, he was rocking his own swag to the Brooklyn establishment -- a bubble vest with a polo shirt.
The finished product was served on a Jamaican patty ... and don't worry -- he did not forget the bev!!
While Manning is out enjoying the sights of New York, it'll be a good way to distract him from the fact that his old squad currently sits at a record of 2-4 -- which has them basement-dwelling in the NFC East.
The G-Men also just lost their franchise left tackle Andrew Thomas to Lisfranc surgery, so the delicious meal could help with the massive blow.
New York is preparing to face their division rival Philadelphia Eagles -- who signed their former star running back, Saquon Barkley, this past offseason -- on Sunday ... so maybe Eli going the ocky way will bring the team some luck!!