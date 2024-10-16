Eli Manning Makes Chopped Cheese At Viral 'Ocky Way' Deli In NYC

Play video content TikTok/@rah_money1

File this under collabs you never knew you needed -- New York Giants legend Eli Manning swung by the legendary Ocky Way Deli in NYC ... and of course, he went with the hometown's favorite chopped cheese!

The two-time Super Bowl champion joins a long list of celebrities who have visited the famous spot -- including the likes of Kai Cenat, Quavo and NLE Choppa, to name a few.

Manning seemed comfortable when he hopped behind the grill ... but of course, he was rocking his own swag to the Brooklyn establishment -- a bubble vest with a polo shirt.

The finished product was served on a Jamaican patty ... and don't worry -- he did not forget the bev!!

While Manning is out enjoying the sights of New York, it'll be a good way to distract him from the fact that his old squad currently sits at a record of 2-4 -- which has them basement-dwelling in the NFC East.

The G-Men also just lost their franchise left tackle Andrew Thomas to Lisfranc surgery, so the delicious meal could help with the massive blow.