Arch Manning Peyton & Eli's Nephew ... Named Texas' Week 4 Starting QB!!!

A new Manning Era is officially upon us ... Texas has just named Arch Manning -- the nephew of Peyton and Eli -- its starting quarterback.

The Longhorns announced the move on Thursday via X ... by posting a photo of Arch from when he entered the UTSA game last week following Heisman Trophy candidate Quinn Ewers' injury.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian said with Ewers' oblique still ailing ... Arch will get the QB1 nod for the first time in his UT career when the Longhorns take on ULM on Saturday in Austin.

In cleanup duty against UTSA, Arch balled out ... scoring five touchdowns and gaining nearly 300 yards of total offense.

After the game he said he'd be prepared to be the starter going forward if Ewers wasn't healthy ... saying, "I feel excited."