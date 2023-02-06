Peyton Manning's 11-Year-Old Son Plays QB At Pro Bowl, Shows Off Huge Arm

Beware, NFL defenders ... yet another Manning appears to be headed toward a pro sideline in a few years -- this time, it's Peyton Manning's kid, who showed off an incredible arm at this weekend's Pro Bowl!!

Marshall Manning grabbed the pigskin for a few warmup and cool-down drills while at the NFL's All-Star event in Las Vegas ... and it ain't hard to see the apple's falling about as close to the tree as possible.

Like father, like son 🥹 Marshall Manning tosses a DIME to Marcus Pollard with @raylewis in coverage!#ProBowlGames pic.twitter.com/5cSaDPYCF6 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 5, 2023 @Jaguars

The 11-year-old looked awesome throwing to former NFL star (and Peyton's old teammate!) Marcus Pollard, even directing the guy mid-route to try to get him open against Ray Lewis.

Marshall was also seen hitting Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson with some pinpoint passes. He got a touchdown throw in a flag football game warmup as well.

Of course, the young Manning being a future baller should surprise exactly no one -- quarterbacking runs seriously deep in the bloodline. Peyton and his little bro Eli dominated the league for years, as did their dad, Archie Manning. Big brother Cooper Manning's son, Arch Manning, meanwhile, is the top-ranked recruit in the country and is expected to be a star at the Univ. of Texas for the next few years.

Marshall Manning must have a good football background with throws like these 🎯



📺: 2023 #ProBowlGames Sunday 3pm ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/zvckYNq8lv — NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2023 @NFL