Eli Manning Whoops Star QB Nephew Arch In Juggling, 'Rookie!!'

Arch Manning may be the next superstar QB in his football family, but he's still got a ways to go in the juggling department ... 'cause his uncle Eli just whooped him in a challenge -- and it's all on video!!

The former New York Giants star put the clip on his Twitter account on Tuesday ... showing the two quarterbacks going at it with a bunch of apples in what seemed to be a corner store.

But 3 seconds in, the 5-star high school recruit starts losing his touch ... and eventually yelps as he gets eliminated from the contest.

Eli thought it was freakin' hilarious ... and laughed at his 18-year-old nephew in the video.

He even trolled Arch with one word in the caption -- "rookie!"

Not only is Arch a newbie in juggling, but he'll be one in 2023 when he steps onto the University of Texas campus as the freshman quarterback of the Longhorns.

The Isidore Newman School signal-caller announced his commitment to the Big 12 team in June after receiving a ton of offers from top football programs including Alabama, Georgia, and Eli and Peyton's alma maters, Ole Miss and Tennessee.