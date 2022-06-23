Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Peyton And Eli's Nephew Arch Manning Commits To Texas

Arch Manning Peyton And Eli's Nephew ... Committed To Texas

6/23/2022 9:28 AM PT
Arch Manning
Getty

Huge news in the college football world ... Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew, Arch Manning -- the top H.S. football player in the country -- has committed to Texas.

The 18-year-old quarterback just made the decision ... announcing the oral pact in a six-word tweet Thursday morning.

In his announcement, Arch included a picture of him in a Longhorns T-shirt ... adding, "#HookEm."

The move has potential seismic ramifications for the college football landscape ... because Arch is just that good.

He's rated as both the #1 H.S. quarterback in the nation, as well as the #1 H.S. football player overall by all of the major scouting services.

Arch -- whose dad is Cooper Manning -- has been tearing defenses for years at Isidore Newman H.S., the same Louisiana school that Peyton, Cooper and Eli (as well as Odell Beckham Jr.!) all attended.

Arch had scholarship offers from every major program in the U.S. ... and ultimately picked Texas over his other two reported finalists, Alabama and Georgia.

Arch won't be eligible to play for the Longhorns for another year -- he's still got to finish up his senior season in Louisiana -- but when he gets there, watch out ... another Manning has arrived!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later