Peyton And Eli's Nephew Arch Manning Commits To Texas

Huge news in the college football world ... Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew, Arch Manning -- the top H.S. football player in the country -- has committed to Texas.

The 18-year-old quarterback just made the decision ... announcing the oral pact in a six-word tweet Thursday morning.

In his announcement, Arch included a picture of him in a Longhorns T-shirt ... adding, "#HookEm."

The move has potential seismic ramifications for the college football landscape ... because Arch is just that good.

He's rated as both the #1 H.S. quarterback in the nation, as well as the #1 H.S. football player overall by all of the major scouting services.

Peyton & Eli’s 15 year old nephew “Arch Manning” has no social media, doesn't do Interviews & is not accepting recruiting offers. pic.twitter.com/lR3kDxlonM — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 17, 2020 @SaycheeseDGTL

Arch -- whose dad is Cooper Manning -- has been tearing defenses for years at Isidore Newman H.S., the same Louisiana school that Peyton, Cooper and Eli (as well as Odell Beckham Jr.!) all attended.

Arch had scholarship offers from every major program in the U.S. ... and ultimately picked Texas over his other two reported finalists, Alabama and Georgia.