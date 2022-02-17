Eli Manning Says Barack Obama Is Dream Guest On 'Manning Cast'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Eli Manning says his dream guest on the Monday Night Football "Manning Cast" is #44 ... and it isn't Ahmad Bradshaw -- it's President Barack Obama!!

Eli and his big bro, Peyton, had all types of guests come on their ESPN 2 show this past season -- from Snoop Dogg to The Rock to their friendly rival, Tom Brady.

But, even with all those amazing cameos, we asked the Giants legend if he still had a star on his checklist he wants to cross off.

"Maybe a President," Manning told us at Fanatics Super Bowl party. "Barack Obama would be pretty good."

"I think we can get him."

Eli, Peyton and Barry O have all met before -- when the Giants won Super Bowl in 2011 and the Broncos in 2016. So, a nice reunion would be dope.

Hopefully, Eli won't have another "double bird" incident (which got 3 FCC complaints) this time around ... but if it happens again, we're sure the 2-time Super Bowl champ will be able to laugh it off.

The "Manning Cast" will be back next season ... and if Obama ends up on the guest list, you'll know why.