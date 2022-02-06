Eli Manning Says Tom Brady Won't Go Into Broadcasting After Retirement

Play video content Adam Glyn

Hoping to hear Tom Brady in a broadcast booth now that he's done on the field? Eli Manning says don't count on it ... explaining he believes there's no way TB12 gets into TV.

The New York Giants legend spoke with Adam Glyn out in NYC this week about what's next for Brady following his retirement ... and Eli said straight-up he doesn't believe it'll be talking X's and O's on a network.

"He's not going into broadcasting," Eli said. "He's too good."

As for what is next ... Eli said he's pretty certain it'll involve relaxation and family time.

"Enjoy life," the ex-QB said.