Tom Brady Posts Farewell Video, Includes Patriots This Time

Here you go, Robert Kraft and Patriots fans -- Tom Brady is giving New England a proper goodbye ... sharing highlights with his team of 20 years in an emotional farewell video.

Brady posted the clip on Thursday ... featuring classic moments from his 20 years in Foxboro and 2-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"As I look back on my career in football, the memories we have made, and the relationships we have built are by far the most meaningful," Brady captioned the clip.

"Yes, the scoreboard was important, but the toughest times always taught me the most important lessons."

Brady added ... "I played for the name on the front of my jersey and the name on the back of my jersey."

Of course, many in New England were in their feels when the 44-year-old future Hall of Famer didn't mention the Pats in his initial retirement letter on Tuesday ... including Robert Kraft who, according to ex-player Ted Johnson, threw a fit when he was left out.

Kraft and Bill Belichick did pen a congratulatory letter, despite the omission ... and Brady later responded to both via Instagram story ... calling Bill "the greatest coach in NFL history" on Wednesday.

In Thursday's vid, Brady says he "played for my friends, my family, and our community -- every single one of you -- that have given me what I have today."

"I love you all. Thank you ALL for making this incredible journey possible."