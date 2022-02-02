Rob Gronkowski Says Goodbye To Tom Brady With Mushy Note & Video

Rob Gronkowski just bid farewell to his BFF Tom Brady with a video and a mushy note ... and it ain't hard to see the tight end REALLY loved his quarterback.

Gronk posted it all to his social media page on Wednesday -- just one day after Brady announced he's done with football -- and it's probably the sweetest goodbye message Tom's gotten so far this week.

Rob shared a nearly two-minute video (set to Queen's "You're My Best Friend") that had a whole bunch of cool highlights of the two on and off the field. He also added in a message along with the footage that he believed Tom was "a legend."

"Tommy Boy!!!" Gronk said. "This football journey with you has been nothing short of special."

"Thank you for your dedication to the game, putting the team in the best possible position to win every year, all the records that were broken, the Super Bowls, the memories, and your friendship through the last 12 years."

He continued, "I witnessed greatness for so many years and got to learn from the best to ever do it. You’re a legend and always will be."

32-year-old Gronkowski first teamed up with Brady in New England back in 2010, and he and TB12 quickly became inseparable.

They ended up hooking up for 90 touchdowns together in their careers ... and won 4 Super Bowls together.

It's unclear if Gronk will now join Brady in retirement this offseason ... though he told TMZ Sports last week if he had to choose right now, he'd pick retirement over a return to the gridiron.