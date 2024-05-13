Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Drew Bledsoe Trolls Tom Brady With Another Gisele Bündchen Jab After Roast

Drew Bledsoe Trolls Tom Brady W/ New Gisele Jab ... Not Done Roasting!!!

Gisele Bundchen tom brady Drew Bledsoe
Getty Composite

It's been a week since the 'Greatest Roast Of All Time,' but Tom Brady is still taking a beating ... 'cause Drew Bledsoe just fired off another joke about Gisele Bündchen!!

The former Patriots quarterback made the wisecrack on FanDuel TV this week ... when he detailed the last time he ran into the former couple during a ski trip back in the day.

The 52-year-old explained he recognized TB12 at the bottom of the Montana mountain ... so he decided to ski down and playfully spray his old teammate -- but the plan backfired and he ended up covering the supermodel with snow instead.

Bledsoe poked fun at TB12 a few times during his anecdote ... but there was one quip that was worthy of the dais -- when he described how pissed Brady was about the accident before realizing it was his old friend behind the goggles.

drew bledsoe and brady
Getty

"So Tom looks at me like, 'It's go time, you don't mess with my wife' -- or at least back then, you didn't."

OUCH.

Gisele Bundchen & Tom Brady Together
Launch Gallery
Tom And Gisele Together Launch Gallery
Getty

Of course, Brady and Bündchen's divorce was a running joke on the Netflix special last Sunday ... with many guests referencing Gisele allegedly fooling around with the family's jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, prior to the split.

Bledsoe had his fun at Brady's expense then, too ... bringing up how his marriage is more successful.

5/5/24
HE HAS IT ALL, EXCEPT....
Netflix

Back to the ski trip, the story actually had a very sweet ending ... and Bledsoe explained how Gisele was super complimentary of him at dinner later that night.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later