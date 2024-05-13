Drew Bledsoe Trolls Tom Brady With Another Gisele Bündchen Jab After Roast

It's been a week since the 'Greatest Roast Of All Time,' but Tom Brady is still taking a beating ... 'cause Drew Bledsoe just fired off another joke about Gisele Bündchen!!

The former Patriots quarterback made the wisecrack on FanDuel TV this week ... when he detailed the last time he ran into the former couple during a ski trip back in the day.

The 52-year-old explained he recognized TB12 at the bottom of the Montana mountain ... so he decided to ski down and playfully spray his old teammate -- but the plan backfired and he ended up covering the supermodel with snow instead.

Bledsoe poked fun at TB12 a few times during his anecdote ... but there was one quip that was worthy of the dais -- when he described how pissed Brady was about the accident before realizing it was his old friend behind the goggles.

"So Tom looks at me like, 'It's go time, you don't mess with my wife' -- or at least back then, you didn't."

OUCH.

Of course, Brady and Bündchen's divorce was a running joke on the Netflix special last Sunday ... with many guests referencing Gisele allegedly fooling around with the family's jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, prior to the split.

Bledsoe had his fun at Brady's expense then, too ... bringing up how his marriage is more successful.

Play video content 5/5/24 Netflix