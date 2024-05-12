Tom Brady Sends Mother's Day Wish to Exes Gisele Bündchen, Bridget Moynahan

Tom Brady's attempting, perhaps, his greatest comeback ever -- kicking off Mother's Day with warm words for the mothers of his children, one week after they took several stray shots during his roast.

Tom posted several shots of his own mom, Galynn, with his kids -- but more importantly, included one of Gisele Bündchen and also one with Bridget Moynahan.

He gave them props in his caption, "Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love ❤️❤️❤️"

Now, of course, his statement is just factual, and well-deserved on Mother's Day ... or any other day -- however, ya can't ignore the fact the post comes on the heels of TB12 landing in the doghouse for the Netflix special, "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady."

As we told you, Gisele was reportedly "deeply disappointed" Tom allowed so many jokes about the end of their marriage, their family breaking up ... and about her new boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

The comedians -- including Kevin Hart, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross and Bert Kreischer -- and some of his old teammates tee'd off on Brady's marriage, mercilessly clowning him for being replaced by the jiu-jitsu instructor.

It also didn't help that, at the time, Gisele was in Brazil helping family members caught in horrific flooding. Sooo, there goes the whole timing part of comedy.

Bridget, the mother of Tom's first child, Jack, wasn't mentioned as much -- but there was one brutal reference to Tom breaking up with her while she was pregnant. A few days later she posted a cryptic quote about loyal people.

No doubt, Mother's Day couldn't come soon enough for Tom to try mending fences.