Tom Brady Gets Racy in Italy with Speedboat Team for Venice Grand Prix

Tom Brady's going from getting roasted to racing through the canals of Venice, Italy ... what a difference a week makes!

The G.O.A.T. QB is calling the shots again this weekend, but as the owner of his E1 Series raceboat team -- and Tom was holding court ahead of the Venice Grand Prix.

Rocking a stylish pair of shades, a beige jacket and blue jeans ... Brady was surrounded by cameras snapping shots of him with Norwegian designer, Sophi Horne and the E1 league CEO Alejandro Agag.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Naturally, someone handed TB12 a football, and he gave 'em the photo op they wanted -- tossing a few passes to Emma Kimilainen, the Finnish driver of the all-electric race boat he owns.

It went much better than the last time we saw Tommy tossing passes on boats -- remember, that Lombardi Trophy fail in Tampa Bay after his last Super Bowl victory?

Play video content 2/10/21 @bitiboy11

Anyway, Brady's team will be competing this weekend in Venice against teams owned by a few other superstars ... like Will Smith and Rafael Nadal.

Play video content Instagram / @tombrady

Ya gotta imagine, Tom's way more charged up to see this competition more than last weekend's ... the 'Greatest Roast of All Time' -- where comedians lined up to shred him over everything ... including his failed marriage.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.