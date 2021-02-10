Tom Brady Gets Floating Police Escort to Super Bowl Boat Parade!
Tom Brady Gets Floating Police Escort ... to Super Bowl Boat Parade!
2/10/2021 10:38 AM PT
10:34 AM PT -- Rob Gronkowski is CLEARLY fired up for the parade ... he just delivered a selfie speech that was epic -- promising his boat will turn up harder than everybody's!!!
You can already tell Gronk is boutta have a DAY 😭 @RobGronkowski (via @THudson_321) pic.twitter.com/lpLQPea0LT— Overtime (@overtime) February 10, 2021 @overtime
"You think every other person's boat is going to be dope?!" Gronk said. "Hell no! Their boats are going to suck! This boat's going to sink!"
Tom Brady is such a VIP in the Tampa area, he gets a police escort on land and on water!!!
The Tampa Bay Bucs QB just arrived to the official Super Bowl boat parade which will take place on the Hillsborough River -- where players, coaches and staff will float around the Davis Islands before ending up at Sparkman Wharf.
Event organizers felt this was the safest way to celebrate the team since we're still in the middle of the COVID pandemic.
Boaters are allowed in the water but they must stay at least 50 feet from the vessels containing Bucs players and staff.
Brady boat pic.twitter.com/7XD96MwDzf— Kellie Cowan (@KellieCowan) February 10, 2021 @KellieCowan
Tom is out in the brand new boat we told you about back in December -- it's a multi-million dollar state-of-the-art 40-foot vessel with all the bells and whistles.
It's named "Viva a Vida" -- which seems to be inspired by his wife Gisele's environmental conservation initiative.
By the way, Brady's teammates are showing big love to the QB who helped get them their championship ... with dudes wearing shirts that feature Tom's old draft picture on them!!
The Bucs are rocking shirts with Tom Brady’s draft photo at the parade 🐐 pic.twitter.com/0YYUq7Rx4c— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 10, 2021 @brgridiron
Head coach Bruce Arians, meanwhile, is already on the water holding the Lombardi Trophy. Other players are expected to arrive shortly.
story developing ...
The Lombardi Trophy has arrived! @NFL Super Bowl LV Champions, @Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/3NruS0Y8g1— Chad Chronister (@ChadChronister) February 10, 2021 @ChadChronister
Originally Published -- 10:01 AM PT