Bucs Fans Flood Tampa Streets After Super Bowl Win, What Social Distancing?

All COVID-19 protocols were put on the backburner after the Super Bowl Sunday night ... with thousands of reckless fans hitting the streets to celebrate the huge win.

Packs of Bucs backers -- mostly maskless -- jumped on minivans, climbed trees and scaled lamp posts following Tom Brady and Co.'s 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs ... and ya gotta imagine Dr. Anthony Fauci is losing sleep over the visuals.

Bucs fans in Tampa are CELEBRATING. pic.twitter.com/13pNGVsYwS — Stephanie Buffamonte FOX 35 (@StephBuffamonte) February 8, 2021 @StephBuffamonte

Shoutout to all the folks trying to drive near Raymond James Stadium in Tampa after the game ... 'cause there was no way any car was getting through all the crowded streets Sunday night.

The celebration even made it to the trees ... with one determined fan climbing up and trying to uproot the thing to somehow show team pride.

Fans have been rocking this tree back and forth for the last hour. This on South Howard in Soho. BE SAFE out there if you’re celebrating tonight. @FOX13News pic.twitter.com/p7kinGo09f — Jordan Bowen FOX 13 (@JordanBowenFOX) February 8, 2021 @JordanBowenFOX

Remember, Dr. Fauci practically begged folks to cancel big parties and any other sort of large gatherings for the Super Bowl ... but clearly, his "lay low and cool it" didn't resonate with the fans in Florida.

The even crazier part?? Even fans in Chiefs jerseys were poppin' bottles of champagne in the streets into the night ... while a woman who used the moment to show off her twerking abilities on top of a car.