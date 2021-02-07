Robert Kraft and MIchael Rubin Host Sports, Music All-Stars in Super Bowl Suite

Exclusive

If you're Shaquille O'Neal, A-Rod Cardi B or Aaron Judge ... there's only place to take in Super Bowl LV -- in the lap of luxury set up by their pals Robert Kraft and Michael Rubin.

The 76ers partner and Patriots owner hosted the most celeb-filled suite at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, and besides the aforementioned sports and music superstars ... Jennifer Lopez, Meek Mill, 21 Savage, Winnie Harlow and all of Migos -- Offset, Quavo and Takeoff -- watched the game together.

As for their allegiances -- well, we know Kraft said he was pulling for his ex-QB, Tom Brady. to win his 7th Super Bowl ring ... and since Brady's a big Yankees fan, you'd think J Lo and A-Rod would return the favor.

However, you can see Yankees slugger Judge, was pulling for KC -- he was rocking a Patrick Mahomes jersey. Tough day for both, especially PM.

The sports moguls also made super plenty of non-celeb heroes enjoyed the game. Kraft flew 76 healthcare workers from New England to Tampa aboard the Patriots team jet ... and Rubin also hosted family members negatively impacted by the justice system.