Dr. Fauci Urges Cancelation Of Super Bowl LV Parties, 'Lay Low And Cool It'

Watching Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady WITHOUT a party could help save lives ... so says Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's urging people to "lay low and cool it" for this year's Super Bowl.

The infectious disease expert appeared on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday and pled with the nation to cancel SB LV parties ... fearing big gatherings for the big game could lead to the spread of coronavirus.

"The one thing you don't want to do, you don't want to be somebody that's putting a damper on anything," Fauci said, "but you don't want parties with people that you haven't had much contact with."

"You just don't know if they're infected."

Instead, Fauci suggested watching the game at home by yourself or with your housemates.

"Enjoy it," Fauci said. "Have a party in your house with your family with the people who were there."

Fauci's plea comes just days after the CDC also recommended the cancelation of large Super Bowl parties.

In their guidelines for safe Super Bowl watching, CDC officials said, "Gathering virtually or with the people you live with is the safest way to celebrate the Super Bowl this year."

"If you do have a small gathering with people who don’t live with you, outdoors is safer than indoors. This year, choose a safer way to enjoy the game."