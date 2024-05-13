NFL Rookie 'Kool-Aid' McKinstry Gifts Mom A New G-Wagon On Mother's Day

'Kool-Aid' McKinstry made sure to put a big smile on his mom's face for Mother's Day ... the newly drafted NFL rookie gifted her a brand new Mercedes G-Wagon, and her reaction was priceless!

Kool-Aid (real name Ga'Quincy) shared the heartwarming moment on Sunday via Instagram, showing the former Alabama cornerback at a Mercedes Benz dealership in Birmingham with his mom, Geneva Allen.

It's unclear if mom knew she was getting a car, but when dealership staff member pulled a black sheet off the beautiful Gelandewagen to surprise her, Geneva broke down in tears.

Then the two drove off together in her new ride which cost over $140k!

“First Purchase 💰“ Congrats Ma U Deserve It All❤️," the 21-year-old said in the IG caption.

McKinstry was picked up by the New Orleans Saints in the 2nd round (41st pick) of the 2024 NFL Draft and is set to sign a rookie deal worth almost $10 million.

The 6-foot cornerback already has an endorsement deal with Kool-Aid -- a nickname he got from his grandmother over his big smile -- when he was a freshman at Alabama.

He was one of the nation's top corners ... and was selected as a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC player (twice).

Now that he's made it, McKinstry says he wants to pay his mom back for everything she did for him.

"Gotta make up for ALL THEM NIGHTS that my momma Cried❤️⚜️," McKinstry said after being selected by the Saints.