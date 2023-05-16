Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Ravens Star Rookie Zay Flowers Gifts Dad New Mercedes After NFL Draft

Ravens Rookie Zay Flowers Gift For Dad After Draft ... A Brand-New Mercedes!!!

5/16/2023 2:57 PM PT
DOIN' IT FOR DAD

Forget Rookie of the Year ... is new Ravens wideout Zay Flowers already the Son of the Year?!?

Baltimore's first-rounder sure made a great case for that accolade this week ... buying his dad a new car as a thank-you present following April's NFL draft!!

Flowers' agent, Eric Dounn, said the 2023 Mercedes Benz GLE 450 was the first thing the former Boston College star picked up with the new marketing money he got after the Ravens took him with the No. 22 overall pick ... and, check out the video, Poppa Flowers was clearly elated with the present.

In the footage, you can see Willie Flowers smiling ear-to-ear while looking at the new car before he shared an emotional handshake and hug with his 22-year-old son.

Zay Flowers surprised his dad with a brand new 2023 Mercedes

Of course, Willie had every reason to be jacked for the gift ... the luxury car can cost right around six figures with all of the bells and whistles on it.

"Dream was to always buy his dad a car!" Dounn said when sharing the news of the present earlier this week. "He DID just that."

Zay has always spoken highly of his Dad ... recently telling the Ravens' team website that he gets all of his work ethic from the way he watched Willie raise him and his siblings.

According to Dounn, Zay's NFL contract has yet to be finalized ... so there's still a ton more money coming in for the wideout.

Maybe a nice house for Dad is up next??? Stay tuned!!!

