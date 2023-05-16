Ravens Star Rookie Zay Flowers Gifts Dad New Mercedes After NFL Draft

Play video content

Forget Rookie of the Year ... is new Ravens wideout Zay Flowers already the Son of the Year?!?

Baltimore's first-rounder sure made a great case for that accolade this week ... buying his dad a new car as a thank-you present following April's NFL draft!!

Flowers' agent, Eric Dounn, said the 2023 Mercedes Benz GLE 450 was the first thing the former Boston College star picked up with the new marketing money he got after the Ravens took him with the No. 22 overall pick ... and, check out the video, Poppa Flowers was clearly elated with the present.

In the footage, you can see Willie Flowers smiling ear-to-ear while looking at the new car before he shared an emotional handshake and hug with his 22-year-old son.

Of course, Willie had every reason to be jacked for the gift ... the luxury car can cost right around six figures with all of the bells and whistles on it.

"Dream was to always buy his dad a car!" Dounn said when sharing the news of the present earlier this week. "He DID just that."

Zay has always spoken highly of his Dad ... recently telling the Ravens' team website that he gets all of his work ethic from the way he watched Willie raise him and his siblings.

There it is! Zay Flowers goes #22 to the Baltimore Ravens!



Huge congrats to Zay, his family, and his LAA reps @ZacHiller, @mattleistt, & @Eric_Dounn. We are incredibly proud to have @LAASportsEnt as a client in our firm’s sports law practice.



Here’s the full draft clip ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SUFavDzZh7 — Dan Lust, Esq. 🎙 (@SportsLawLust) April 28, 2023 @SportsLawLust

According to Dounn, Zay's NFL contract has yet to be finalized ... so there's still a ton more money coming in for the wideout.