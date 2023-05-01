Will Levis' GF Congratulates QB On Getting Drafted 'Nashville Here We Come!!!'

It might have taken a day longer than expected, but Will Levis' girlfriend is just as excited for her man's NFL future ... congratulating the quarterback with a mushy love note after getting drafted by the Tennessee Titans!!

"Let the adventure begin," Gia Duddy said on Monday. "Nashville here we come!!"

Of course, Duddy became a star in her own right after the draft on Thursday ... with many football fans gushing over her appearance as she patiently waited for Levis' name to get called.

Now, it's time for Levis to pack up and move to the Volunteer State ... and it sounds like Gia's going to be along for the ride.

"It’s hard to put in words what it’s like watching your best friend’s dreams come true," Duddy added. "Proud would be an understatement -- I don’t know anyone more deserving. Time to get back to work @will_levis. TITAN UP❤️‍🔥🤠💙"

The QB elected to not return to the venue for Day 2 of the draft ... but it looked just as fun at home, with Levis popping a bottle of champagne and donning his new team's merch.

Levis hit the comments section to show love to Duddy as well ... saying, "Love you 💙 new chapter starts now."