NFL Rookie Chase Winovich Buys Mom Brand New Car ... 'It's Already Paid For!!!'

Breaking News

Get your tissues ready ... 'cause this one is gonna hit you right in the feels.

New England Patriots rookie DE Chase Winovich wanted to thank his mom for everything she did to raise him throughout the years ... so he hooked her up with a brand new car!!!

... And, her reaction is perfect!!!

Winovich posted a play-by-play of the big reveal ... pointing at the shiny new 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata with a bow on it and saying, "It's yours, I bought it for you."

Play video content

"Get out of here ... I'll go for the Prius!" Chase's mom, Nina, said in disbelief.

Chase said it's a way of giving back for all the times she drove her car without a radio from their home in Pittsburgh to Ann Arbor to watch him play at Michigan.

"I can never repay you, but here’s a start. I love you mom," Chase said on Instagram.

The 24-year-old had previously said it was his goal to get his mom a new car when he made it pro ... and now he's finally made it happen.

Winovich -- who signed a 4-year, $3.8 mil rookie contract after being selected in the 3rd round -- has been balling out for the Pats this season with 4.5 sacks and 14 tackles ... but this is the best highlight.