Arch Manning Reveals He'll Be In EA Sports College Football 25

Arch Manning just gave college football fans an early gift ... revealing Tuesday he will be in EA Sports' new College Football 25 video game!!!

The 19-year-old University of Texas quarterback announced the big news in a fun video on his X page that featured his uncle, Eli Manning.

In the ad, the New York Giants legend throws on a headset and gives his nephew some pre-snap instructions. The camera then cuts to Arch, who's on the sticks playing the upcoming installment of the video game series as himself.

After throwing a touchdown pass, Arch confirms to the camera he's opted into the game ... and throws up a "Horns Up" hand sign.

It's a pleasant surprise for gamers ... as back in March, it was reported the young Manning would not be in the game and instead focus on playing football on the field.

Seemingly, after some convincing -- and we imagine EA Sports opening their wallets -- Arch changed his mind and decided to focus on the video game world of football as well.

Eli poked fun at the rumor that Arch initially opted out of the game to focus on football, posting on X, "Arch Manning is in the game! It's a great way to focus on football."